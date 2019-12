CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden caught a video on his dashcam of a situation that could have ended much worse.

Trooper Crittenden was driving next to a semi during this past weekend’s snowstorm. The driver of the truck tried passing a car then changed lanes.

That’s when the driver lost control and slid off the road completely.

Troopers remind all of us to be patient and drive slow during winter weather.

No one was hurt in this crash.