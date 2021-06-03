Video shows Kansas law enforcement rescue man trapped under camper

EUDORA (KSNT) – Two Kansas law enforcement agencies teamed up to free a man trapped under a trailer on K-10 Highway.

The man was changing a flat tire when the trailer collapsed, trapping his upper body under the vehicle, according to the Eudora Police Department. The first officer on the scene lifted the camper just enough to relieve some pressure, but the man had also already sustained “traumatic injuries.”

When three more law enforcement officers arrived, they were able to rescue the man. The EPD said the man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening thanks to the officers and troopers’ work to save him.