VIDEO: Topeka Zoo orangutans divided on if Chiefs win Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo asked their orangutans Friday morning to choose a winner of the 2020 Super Bowl, and responses came back neck-and-neck.

Zookeepers placed two boxes labeled for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers into the orangutan exhibit. The orangutans split up and explored, then noticed the boxes, which Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said were full of treats.

At first, the orangutan Rudy picked the 49ers box on a barrel, while the baby orangutan Bumi picked the Chiefs.

Another orangutan, Lena, picked a Chiefs box on top of a ladder and set the votes two to one.

While it was close, the majority has spoken: Bumi and Lena pick the Chiefs.