Vigil held at Capitol for victims of gun violence and police brutality

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens gathered Thursday to remember the lives of their loved ones who died from police brutality and gun violence.

The event was put on by the Black Lives Matter group and the family of Dominique White. Police shot and killed White in 2017. Prosecutors determined the case was justified.

The organizers said they hope to bring the people of Topeka together. They want to reflect and also move forward.

“I hope it’s a moment for everyone to come together over their shared values and really see how we cannot only our loved ones but take action to make things better for the people of Topeka,” Anita Austin, one of the organizers of the vigil, said.

Austin said they hope to make this an annual event.