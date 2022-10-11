TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Nordic Viking-themed axe-throwing venue in Topeka has reopened its doors to the public after a one-year hiatus, and is unveiling some new improvements.

27 News spoke with Buddy Haynes, the owner of Odin’s Lair LLC, about the reopening process and what changes can be expected. According to Haynes, the Lair now features an additional axe-throwing lane, bringing the total to nine, and a bar for alcohol to be served. Haynes said he is still waiting for his cereal malt beverage license to come back to open the bar, but expects it to come soon.

Haynes said they now have a room for parties and team building activities that can accommodate larger groups. New events, like glow and throw, have also been added for Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight where guests can throw axes at lighted targets. An arcade that was a feature of their previous location will also return at a later date.

Odin’s Lair closed its doors in October 2021 while it moved a block north to a new location in the North Topeka Arts District. It reopened on Oct. 8. The move was described as a “necessary evil” by Haynes who said he has poured his lifetime savings into the business.

The Lair will be open every day of the week except for Mondays. It is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. The Lair is located at 921 N. Kansas Ave. in NOTO. To learn more about the axe-throwing venue, click here.