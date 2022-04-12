TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka roofer received an order to pay over $18,000 in restitution for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. The order was handed down on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Kevin Wilkinson, who was doing business as Topeka Roofing and Gutters LLC, agreed to a consent judgement to repay 12 northeast Kansans a total of $18,268.29 in restitution. He was also ordered by Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher to pay an additional $6,731.71 in civil penalties and comply with state law in the future.

A petition was filed by the Office of the Attorney General in April of 2021 alleging Wilkinson violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. Specifically, he’s accused not following provisions of the door-to-door sales act, as well as the Kansas Roofing Registration Act, by failing to register with the AG’s Office as it is required by law. The judgement can be seen here.

The AG reminds consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. People should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and should then check the AG’s consumer protection website here to confirm the roofer’s registration is in good standing.