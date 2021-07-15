Visit Topeka announces plans to host youth wrestling at Stormont Vail Event Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Visit Topeka announced Thursday it will be partnering with USA Wrestling of Kansas by hosting the USA Wrestling Kansas Folkstyle Tournament at Stormont Vail Events Center.

After finishing reservations, Stormont Vail Events Center hosted a ceremony to announce the partnership with USA Wrestling of Kansas.

Shawnee County has hosted the event for over 30 years, but after a short hiatus, the new deal will bring the youth tournament back to Topeka from 2022 through 2025.

“This is one of those events that we are very proud as a community to be able to host and with this facility, renovations, and investments that this community has made in it,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “There really is no other offering in Kansas that group can come to and create the experience that these kids are going to remember for years to come.”

The event will bring in over 1,800 youth wrestlers to the Capital City from across the state. The events will take place in March at the end of the youth wrestling season.