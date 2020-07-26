Visit Topeka offers discounts to Douglas Co. residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In the times of the coronavirus, when traveling is limited, Visit Topeka is hoping to attract more tourists.

Numerous Topeka restaurants, hotels, shops, and attractions gave discounts to residents of Douglas County during the weekend of July 24 as part of their Travel Together program.

“It supports our founding idea of adventure where you are. It was a perfect match for us. We think you can find something fund to do in Kansas, specifically Topeka and surrounding areas, any day of the week,” said Denise Selbee-Koch, Co-founder of Compass Point: Home of Dirty Girl Adventures, one of the businesses participating in the program.

Dirty Girl Adventures is an outdoor adventure store in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, that also has guided kayaking and hiking tours in Topeka.

“From the Capitol, to the history of the river, to the history right here in NOTO the Arts and Entertainment District, and how this area has changed,” said Co-Founder Jennifer Woerner when describing the things Topeka has to offer.

A spokeswoman for Visit Topeka told KSNT News they hope to continue working with other communities in Kansas and offering similar deals in the future.