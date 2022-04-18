TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life.

Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center but later died of her injuries. The visitation ceremony was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Baum’s older brother and sister spoke to KSNT 27 News about how she was an amazing aunt, sister and mother. They recall how she loved her kids more than anything and how family was the most important thing to her. They say she will be remembered for her caring personality and ability to light up a room with her smile.

”The overwhelming support from Topeka and all over the country, honestly,” said Schuyler Baum. “Whether it be friends, family, my military family – just all over we’ve got an overwhelming amount of support and it’s meant a lot to us.”

The family tells KSNT 27 News they feel positive about how the investigation is going and simply want justice for Samantha. Dickinson County Undersheriff Brian Hornaday said earlier on Monday that the investigation into the death of Samantha Baum is, “very, very muddy.” One man was arrested in connection to the shooting: Eric S. Wymore. He has been booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Funeral services for Samantha are planned for April 19 at 1 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will occur at a later date at the Topeka Cemetery. Baum will be buried next to her mother who passed away in 2014 according to her obituary.

A GoFundMe has been set up to start a college fund for Samantha’s two children, an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old. To go to the GoFundMe, click here. To see Samantha’s obituary page, go here.