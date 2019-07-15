Volunteers gear up for 86th annual Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Whether it’s preparing food, setting up or putting up decorations, every role is vital in putting on an event like the Fiesta Mexicana.

“It takes a lot of people to run fiesta and the fiesta needs help or we can’t do it,” said volunteer Felipe Rangel Jr.

It takes a year’s worth a planning and a week to get the Our Lady of Guadalupe church grounds ready for the event.

For Augustina Alvarez, volunteering at the fiesta is a family tradition.

“We’ve been volunteering for a really long time,” said Alvarez. “I have four older sisters. All of us have been in the fiesta royalty. My mom, she’s kitchen captain all week, so we help her with the prep all week long.”

Roxie Ortiz has been volunteering ever since she was a teen.

“It’s a lot of fun, and at the end, yeah you’re tired, you’re wiped out, maybe you’re glad it’s over but we miss it,” said Ortiz.

The Fiesta Mexicana is a fundraiser for the church and its catholic school.

For the volunteers their love for the church and the community makes all of the hard work worth it.

“This is just part of our life,” said Rangel Jr. “It’s instilled in us. We just want to help.”

The 86th annual Fiesta Mexicana kicks off on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday. For more information about the event, click HERE.