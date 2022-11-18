TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 200 volunteers gathered at the Fairlawn Plaza to set up more than 50 Christmas trees for the SLI festival of lights.

This is the second year the festival will be in the Fairlawn Plaza. SLI bought a storefront in the Fairlawn Plaza as a place to plan for the festival year around.

Along with a display of several Christmas trees, there will be a silent auction for those who wish to take a tree home.

“If people are like ‘oh my goodness, did you do this tree yourself?’ just say yes, just say yes. Santa would want that; that doesn’t count on the naughty list,” said Jesyca Hope, Volunteer Design Chair for the Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees is free to the public and will be open from Nov. 22 through Dec. 3.