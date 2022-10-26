TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River is undergoing a major renovation thanks to a group of local nature enthusiasts.

The Riverbank Restoration Project, an effort led by Friends of the Kaw, is a two-year project that will improve Kaw River State Park. Volunteers are removing non-native plants from the watershed and returning native grasses, wildflowers, trees and shrubs.

This work will help wildlife thrive again in this area, decrease erosion and filter pollutants from the river, which is where most of Topeka’s drinking water comes from.

“We want to provide a benefit to that river and do what we can to improve water quality in a way that is also beneficial for the broader ecosystem,” said Kim Bellemere, Program Manager at Friends of the Kaw.

The group is holding its final workday on Nov. 5, before they resume in the spring. If you’re interested in volunteering for the project, click here.