Volunteers needed for NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you want free tickets to the Menards NHRA National race event at Heartland Park, you can volunteer.

Top Teer is looking for volunteers for the event that runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.

From August 13th through August 15th, Top Teer will be supplying volunteers to the Menards NHRA Nationals race event out at Heartland. In exchange for a few hours of service, volunteers are provided various benefits, including free entry into the event. Volunteers will get direct access to the teams and have the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.

Top Teer’s volunteer positions range from assisting with parking, ticketing, ushers and general volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can go to TopekaVolunteers.org, hosted by United Way of Greater Topeka, and click on the red NHRA event banner located on the front page to sign up.

The final elimination rounds on Sunday will air on KTMJ from 2-5p.m.

To learn more about the event or Top Teer, volunteers can go to TopTeerTopeka.org, or call the organization at (785) 380-8544.