TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is getting ready to kick off a new festival and is looking for volunteers to help.

For the Culture KS Fest is coming to Evergy Plaza and downtown Topeka this Friday. Organizers said the three-day event is designed to bring people of all backgrounds together to celebrate the beauty and resilience of African American heritage.

For the Culture KS Board President Teresa Leslie-Canty said their goal is to create a safe and inclusive space for people of all backgrounds to celebrate and appreciate culture, art, and traditions.

“America, we are a salad bowl, if you will, of different ethnic groups and cultures,” Leslie-Canty said. “I think the more we are willing to stretch out, being uncomfortable and learning about other people and their cultures, the richer your lives become.”

The festival, which will feature music artists, creatives, impactful speakers, businesses and vendors, is expected to bring big crowds to downtown Topeka. Organizers say they are looking for volunteers work on the barricade crew. Click here to find out how you can help.