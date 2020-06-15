Volunteers, veterans gather to lay memorial bricks on Flag Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local veterans and volunteers honored former members of the military Sunday afternoon at Gage Park Memorial.

At the memorial, volunteers gathered to lay 23 new bricks purchased by the families of the veterans to celebrate service members on Flag Day.

One volunteer said he is happy to see people come out to pay tribute to military heroes.

“Several bricks have been purchased by families [and] today we put the bricks in. We’re blessed for the people coming out and recognizing our veterans today,” said Roland Mayhew, a volunteer and veteran at the event.

Mayhew said the area will have additional memorials added in the future, including a World War II memorial. He also said the memorial is constantly looking for new volunteers to help with the project.

To learn more information on how to purchase a brick, visit the Gage Park Memorial Facebook page.