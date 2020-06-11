Volunteers work to clean up Topeka’s cruise night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A weekend Topeka tradition could be in jeopardy because of the mess that’s left behind afterwards.

Dozens of people come out to Topeka Boulevard on Saturday for a night full of cars, cruising and community.

“To be able to have somewhere to come as a community, whether you like cars, motorcycles or not, is important to me for sure,” regular cruise night attendee Jacob Keeler said. “I know it’s important to a lot of other people. “

But when everyone goes home, nearby businesses like the Owls Nest Topeka Antique Mall and Flea Market are left to deal with the mess it creates.

“Trash, tenant complaints, owners of the land complaining of many of the lots,” owner Lyndsey Adams said.

It’s putting the event in jeopardy.

“There are some people in this world who have just the cruel intentions of doing things just to ruin things,” regular cruise night attendee Jonathan Kennedy said. “Then you have those who just come to enjoy something and they clean up after themselves.”

In order to prevent that from happening, Keeler and Kennedy recently took it upon themselves to pick up all of the trash from cruise night.

“It’s not going to clean up after itself,” Keeler said. “It’s not going to stay safe by itself. We the people that enjoy this activity have to be the ones to step up and do it.”

They’ve recently teamed up with a group of volunteers that have already been coming out to clean the area on Sundays.

To help reduce the amount of trash left over, they’re raising money to put trash cans around the parking lot during cruise night. Their goal is to get 16 to 20 trash cans.

If you would like to donate to Keeler’s fundraiser, you can contact him at on Facebook or at (785) 217 – 7874.

Their efforts aren’t going unnoticed by nearby businesses.

“We reached out on Facebook and we’ve got gift certificates behind the counter for our stores for anybody that’s been coming out and cleaning and spending their time and efforts just to help keep everything good on property they don’t even own and property they don’t event lease,” Adams said. “It’s the least we can do for them.”

There are some other issues that have come up about cruise night that the Topeka Police Department said need to be addressed for the event to continue.

They posted on their facebook page on May 26 that they’ve been receiving complaints about reckless driving, burnouts, vehicles being driven that are not street legal and noise complaints. They’re asking people who attend to do so responsibly and legally so that the event can continue.

Adams said they’re also raising money to hire private security to patrol the lot on cruise night to make sure things stay safe and don’t get out of hand.