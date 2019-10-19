Volunteers work to improve trails at Perry State Park, invite the public to come celebrate

Ozawkie, Kan. (KSNT) – Local volunteers are inviting the public to the Perry State Park for their 8th Annual Wild Horse Trails Celebration Ride.

The event is in celebration of the improvements that have been made to the horse trails at Perry State Park, thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.

Some of the improvements include a new bathhouse and an incoming shelter house that’s under construction.

It’s a project that they’ve been working on since 2012.

“I could not have done this without the support and dedication of all the volunteers that have given thousands upon thousands of hours to make this park what it is,” said Park Manager Michelle Campbell.

During the event, campers will be able to enjoy the new improvements to the park, eat good food and ride their horses along trails that volunteers say are some of the best in Kansas.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $20 per rider, while kids 12 and under are free. Admission for non-riders is $10.

