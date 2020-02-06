Vote to put abortion measure on Kansas ballot seen as close

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are expecting a close vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion, but backers aren’t sure they have enough support yet to get it on the ballot.

The Kansas House, on Thursday, is expected to debate a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

House members expect a final vote Friday to determine whether the measure goes on the August primary ballot after the Senate passed it last month. Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution.