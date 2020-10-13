Voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13 for upcoming presidential election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The last day to register to vote before the upcoming presidential election is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Early in-person and mail-in voting will start in some counties Wednesday.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said they are looking at a record number of voters for the next election.

“I believe the last number I saw last week was 115,300 registrations, which is a record number for us,” Howell said. “We are absolutely up significantly and it’s been growing every week.”

People can register to vote in-person until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here for a list of locations. Voters can also check their registration online.

Registration Information

Mail-in votes will start going out on Wednesday. Click here for a mail-in voting application for Shawnee County.

Mail-in voting and early in-person voting doubled during the primary in Shawnee County. Howell said they are better prepared for the increase in the general election.

“The county has allowed us to buy some equipment that let’s us do that work a lot more efficiently,” Howell said. “We got some high speed scanners coming. We got some printers. We got some other equipment.”

Voters can drop their mail-in ballot in the mail, at their local elections office, or at any polling place on election day. Howell said they will also have a mobile drop off that will travel around Shawnee County. He said they will announce a schedule on Thursday.

In-person voting will start on Wednesday in some counties, like Riley County. Other counties, like Lyon and Shawnee will wait until Monday. Howell said this will allow them to process all registrations before in-person voting begins.