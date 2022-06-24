TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced today, in advance of the upcoming voter registration deadline, his office will be holding a voter registration drive.

The staff of the Shawnee County Commissioner of elections will hold drives at the Shawnee County Public Library on the following dates:

Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, from 9 am to 5:45 pm

Sunday, June 26, from Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, from Noon to 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to make sure their voter registration is current before the deadline, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Shawnee County residents can vote in advance in person at the Shawnee County Election Office starting Monday, July 18. Advance voting is available on these days:

Monday through Friday, July 18 through the 22nd from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday through Friday, July 25 through the 29th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, August 1, from 8 am to Noon

Residents with questions concerning their voter registration status can call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900.