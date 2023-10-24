TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voters in the Capital City had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with city council district candidates running for a seat.

Tuesday, Topekans had a chance to meet face-to-face with every candidate from city districts two, four, six and eight. Constituents had the opportunity to bring up issues that are important to them, get feedback from the candidates and hear what issues are important to them. Including what they could do if they got elected.

“The voters may miss the candidates as the candidate goes door-to-door, so this gives the voter the opportunity to come to the candidate and to ask them directly their policies, their positions on issues and etc.,” League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County President Mary Lou Davis said.

For one district six resident, she sees housing as a big issue, and was glad to see her districts’ candidates feel the same.

“I think a lot of people in Topeka are well aware of the issues that we have with our landlords,” district six resident Cassie Martins said. “So, it was good to hear that feedback from both of them and know that no matter who gets elected, it’s going to be something that’s on the minds of our city council members.”

Advance voting is officially open in Kansas and will be an option for voters until election day on Nov. 7. Polls open at 7 a.m. that morning.

The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, Historic Old Town Neighborhood Improvement Association Topeka, Kansas, LULAC, ACLU Kansas, YWCA, United Way and the NAACP.