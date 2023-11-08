EMPORIA (KSNT) – Voting officials in Lyon County scrambled Tuesday after they said voters received the wrong ballots.

Six voters were given the wrong school district races to vote on, mixing up USD 251 and USD 253 races. The issue was immediately resolved, Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat told KSNT 27 News.

“An error occurred during the redistricting process,” Vopat said. The issue was identified when a voter reported the error.

If you experienced any issues at the polls, please let us know by emailing producers@ksnt.com.

