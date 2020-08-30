Wabaunsee Co. working to bring better internet access to community members

WABAUNSEE Co., Kan. (KSNT) – Internet is something many of us use every day. However, for many in rural areas access to the internet can be difficult.

Wabaunsee County leaders are working hard to bring internet to people in the community.

“We are used to going up on a high point to make a phone call or receive text messages,” Abby Amich said, who lives 13 miles outside of Alma. “But when our kids were sent home for virtual learning we realized what a struggle it was going to be to keep them engaged with their online programs.”

Amich is a busy mom of three juggling work, taking care of her kids and doing various tasks on her family’s ranch.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic caused many things to switch to a virtual format, it gave her an additional thing to worry about. Working from home, she even had to rent an office space in Alma so she had proper internet access.

“This internet access issue is holding Wabaunsee County residents back,” Amich said.

The county has received over $200,000 in federal CARES Act funding to help improve the internet access in the rural areas. By working with local providers, Mercury Wireless, WTC Communications and Tri-County Telephone, over 900 people will soon be able to have better internet access.

“Knowing the local providers are willing to try was really exciting,” Amich said. “I’ve lived here 14 years and honestly never imagined we would have internet at my home. I just kind of had given up.”

County leaders have also applied for two other grants, in hopes they can continue to improve internet access in the area, allowing more people to work from home, do virtual learning, access virtual healthcare, and even get in touch with their families.

“We haven’t seen a lot of our family since Christmas, actually,” Amich said. “Because we didn’t have a reason to get together in January, February or March. Now we don’t have that opportunity.”

The construction is planned to begin with money from the first grant within the next two weeks. County leaders expect to hear back about the other grants next week.