Wabaunsee County evacuation advisory lifted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The evacuation advisory for Wabaunsee County residents in and around the Kansas River flood plain has been lifted and was downgraded to a high water advisory Monday.

According to the Wabaunsee Co. Public Information Officer, Karaline Mayer, the potential for flooding has lowered with the receding waters and residents who evacuated from their homes due to the flood risk may return home.

Officials will continue to monitor the levels at Tuttle Creek Lake and Kansas River, and warn that even though water levels are lowering, they are still higher than normal and are full of debris.

They recommend that people remain out of the Kansas River and residents living in the area under the high water advisory continue to monitor the weather forecasts as more rain could impact the water levels.

