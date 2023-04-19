WABAUNSEE (KSNT) – Wabaunsee County deputies were helping a driver on I-70 south of Paxico when they saw a sedan racing toward oncoming traffic.

Around 4 a.m., deputies heard tires screeching and saw semi-trucks swerving to avoid crashing into the sedan, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies crashed into the car to stop the driver, according to WCSO. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the highway.

The suspect ignored deputies’ commands, according to WCSO. Deputies apprehended the driver and moved the vehicle into the median.

The driver was detained and questioned, according to WCSO. After being given a citation, driver was released from custody and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There were no reported injuries to the driver or deputies.

The sheriff’s office asked drivers to remain vigilant on roadways.