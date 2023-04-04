WABAUNSEE (KSNT) – Law enforcement responded to an alleged student threat of violence last month at a local school, deeming it to be unfounded after investigating.

On Wednesday, March 26 Channel 27 News received a phone call from concerned parent William Edds about a Wabaunsee Middle School student who was allegedly threatening to “kill everybody” while on the school bus.

Edds told 27 News he and several other parents had pulled their students from USD 329 following the alleged threats.

“Quite a few have pulled their kids from the school including myself,” Edds said. “We’re told the child’s education is important but what about the students who have been pulled from the school?”

On March 28 Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of alleged threats of violence to the USD 329 campus, according to Undersheriff Eric Kirsch. Investigators determined the threat was unfounded. No arrests were made and the campus was deemed safe and secure.

USD 329 took administrative disciplinary action, according to Kirsch. USD 329 Superintendent Dr. Troy Pitsch said details on the disciplinary action couldn’t be released due to student confidentiality.

“Mom’s and Dad’s, it’s a different world now,” Kirsch said. “Have tough talks with your kids. ‘Jokes’ regarding certain things may/shall trigger immediate response via law enforcement. We are prepared to and respond appropriately to any/all types of calls for service in our school systems.”