WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday Wabaunsee County announced that schools in USD 329 and USD 330 will be closed for the next 2 weeks.

Echoing the concerns of other area schools, Wabaunsee County officials said that because of spring break travel they want to be overly cautious.

Both districts in Wabaunsee County will be closed until March 30th. That includes all school activities and athletic events.