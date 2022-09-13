TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store.

Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and his brothers is the fastest growing burger chain in America according to store director Jordan Eslick.

Wahlburgers currently has five stores throughout the sunflower state with locations in Manhattan, Lawrence, Overland Park and Olathe.

“So, we have transformed our dining area into a dining experience,” Eslick said. “We have partnered with Wahlburgers, which is the number one growing burger chain in America. We’re excited to launch, we have a delicious menu, lots of starters, you got burgers, you got salads, shakes. We’ve got everything on the menu.”

The Hy-Vee kitchen will start serving Wahlburgers menu at 11 a.m. each day.