Walk-in accident reporting encouraged by Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented a walk-in accident reporting phase for the city.

The police will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below.

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

If you are involved in an accident Topeka Police have asked that you exchange insurance, registration and contact information, then call the police department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.