TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a mix of sleet and freezing rain moved through the area causing roadways and travel conditions to deteriorate, The Topeka Police Department announced early Thursday morning that walk-in accident reporting will be in effect for the city.

If you are in Shawnee County, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented Phase III accident reporting as well. During Phase III, deputies will only investigate crashes that are listed below.

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other accidents can come to the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office at 320 S Kansas Ave STE 200, in Topeka, during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond

and investigate accidents that fall under the same parameters listed above.

Drivers involved in crashes are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551, or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.