Walk-in accident reporting issued by Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented its walk-in reporting phase for the city ahead of another possible round of winter weather Wednesday.

During this phase, the police department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following guidelines.

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

Drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to share insurance, registration and contact information, as well as contact the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551.

The police department reminds drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in use.