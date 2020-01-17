Walk in accident reporting now in effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has officially implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the city of Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9200 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

We would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

The Geary County Sheriff’s office also reported they are in this same reporting mode.