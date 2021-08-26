WALL THAT HEALS: Vietnam Memorial replica open in Marysville

MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial, is on display in Marysville. The wall features the names of more than 58,000 veterans who were killed during the Vietnam War.

The display is three-quarters the size of the original memorial. It is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet tall at its highest point.

Site Coordinator David Ohlde said the memorial was originally scheduled to come to Marysville in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. He said he is happy to help bring this important monument to the community.

“It’s a healing process,” Ohlde said. “We are seeing that with our veterans, especially our Vietnam veterans. This thing has been a tremendous part of that to help them heal because the nation wasn’t grateful for their service when they served.”

The wall travels with only two staff members. It is up to host cities to get the volunteers needed to set up and take down the wall.

Dozens of volunteers, including students from nearby Valley Heights High School and Marysville High School, worked Wednesday morning and afternoon to get the wall set up.

Marine Veteran Ron Grauer was one of the organizing volunteers. Grauer trained troops that went to Vietnam but was never deployed there himself. He said he has seen what good this monument can do.

“This can be truly a wall that heals,” Grauer said. “I think we’re going to have the vets come here and they are going to find a name on the wall and perhaps consider that closure.”

The Wall That Heals is set up behind the American Legion at 310 Veterans Memorial Drive in Marysville. It is open 24 hours a day until it leaves at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.