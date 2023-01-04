TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart.

On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded.

Walmart issued this statement:

“On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The company asks anyone with questions or wanting a refund to go to their nearest store. Kelly believes it was a tough task to implement this new tax for retailers across the state and she believes everyone did their best.

“All Kansas retailers made their best effort, that the food sales tax reduction, the 2.5% reduction that was to go into effect on January 1st, was in place. I don’t think that there was any malfeasance here,” Kelly said at a press conference this morning

As a reminder, the food sales tax has been reduced to 4% at the state level only for food items that qualify. Your county sales tax has remained the same, so you will continue to see that tax on your receipt.