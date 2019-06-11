Walmart and Sam's Club kicks off Stormont Vail fundraiser

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - All Walmart stores and Sam Club's in Topeka have started an annual fundraising campaign benefiting Stormont Vail Health.

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser goes from June 10 to July 7, and all money raised during this time will go directly to Stormont Vail Health helping fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care to local children who are sick or injured.

Walmart and Sam's Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising program in 1987; with their associates, members and customers in Topeka they have raised more than $1.6 million for Stormont Vail Health.

Here's how you can be a part of the mission to help improve children's lives: