Walmart and Sam’s Club kicks off Stormont Vail fundraiser

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

All Walmart stores and Sam Club’s in Topeka have started an annual fundraising campaign benefiting Stormont Vail Health.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser goes from June 10 to July 7, and all money raised during this time will go directly to Stormont Vail Health helping fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care to local children who are sick or injured.

Walmart and Sam’s Club joined the CMN Hospitals fundraising program in 1987; with their associates, members and customers in Topeka they have raised more than $1.6 million for Stormont Vail Health.

Here’s how you can be a part of the mission to help improve children’s lives: