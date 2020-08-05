Walmart announces dates & free tickets for Topeka parking lot drive-in theaters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart on Wednesday announced the locations and dates for its summer pop-up drive-in movie theaters.

Teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailing giant is turning 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. One such drive-in includes the Topeka Walmart on Southwest 37th Street, and featured movie dates on Aug. 25 and 26.

Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance. Reservations become available at 4 p.m. central time Wednesday, and most of the drive-ins’ gates open at 6:00 p.m. The movies begin at 7:30 p.m., Walmart said.

States besides Kansas with participating stores in the pop-up event include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement last month.

The Bentonville-based retail giant first announced its partnership with Tribeca in early July. The movie tour is set to run through October.