Walmart bringing drive-in theatre back to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Walmart is planning to bring a drive-in theatre back to the area.

According to a post from the Walmart on 37th Street, the company is planning to bring a drive-in theatre to the same spot where there used to be one decades ago.

They said, “We are pretty excited to announce that for the first time in over 35 years you will be able to sit in your car and watch a movie on a big screen on this property!”

They have not yet announced when the theatre would open to the public but told KSNT News that they plan to announce more details this week.