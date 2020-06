CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KANSAS (KSNT) – Walmart issued its Kansas employees a third round of bonus checks, according to a Thursday news release.

The company announced it gave $5.1 million to stores across the state. Employees received money based on their position:

$300 to full-time hourly employees

$150 to part-time employees

$400 to assistant managers

Workers must have been employed by Walmart since June 5 to receive a bonus. For more information on the bonuses and distribution, click here.