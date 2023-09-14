TOPEKA (KSNT) – Walmart will be holding a special celebration this weekend with invitations extended to everyone in the Topeka community.

Walmart spokeswoman Courtney Petersen said in a press release the celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Road. The store is celebrating 35 years in Topeka and is one of the company’s first hypermarts.

Petersen said the event will feature food trucks, vendor giveaways, outdoor games, a marching band, face painting and appearances from brand mascots like Chester Cheetah and the Coca-Cola Bear. Local first responders like the Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department will also be at the event.

Donations will be presented during the event to several local organizations including: One Heart Project, Project 2 Restore, Helping Hands Humane Society, Capper Foundation, Nobody Is Listening, Prevention and Resiliency Services and Florence Crittenton Services.