Walmart removes guns, ammo from floor displays amid unrest including local Walmarts

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Walmart has removed guns and ammo from its store shelves in response to the unrest in Philadelphia this week, Walmart employee confirms Thursday.
The company made a similar move in June amid nationwide protests. It’s not clear how long this change will last.
KSNT received the following statement from the retail giant:
“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen, and sportswomen. We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers. These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”Walmart Spokesperson