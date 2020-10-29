Walmart removes guns, ammo from floor displays amid unrest including local Walmarts

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Walmart has removed guns and ammo from its store shelves in response to the unrest in Philadelphia this week, Walmart employee confirms Thursday.

The company made a similar move in June amid nationwide protests. It’s not clear how long this change will last.

KSNT received the following statement from the retail giant: