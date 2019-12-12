Walmart to bring massive distribution center to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmart will bring a massive distribution center to Topeka.

The announcement came out of city hall chambers Wednesday night at the JEDO meeting.

GO Topeka is excited to announce that Walmart has chosen Topeka, KS as the site of its newest distribution facility in… Posted by Greater Topeka Partnership on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Walmart is getting some pretty big incentives to bring the facility to Topeka. The company is looking at spending $200 million dollars on the 1.8 million square foot facility. The facility hopes to have about 300 full-time jobs.

It will go up at Kanza Fire Commerce Park – near the Mars Plant on Highway 75.

It’s expected to take over more than 40 acres of land in the area. City leaders hope it will be an exciting addition to the Topeka community.