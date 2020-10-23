Walmart to stay open extra hour starting mid-November

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be open an extra hour for customers to shop starting in November, according to a tweet from the company.

Beginning, Nov. 14, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving customers more time to shop and helping stores disperse traffic during the day. This is an extension from their current close time of 10 p.m. announced in August, and the first time the chain has been open until 11 p.m. since March.

Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice. This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day. Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/mNFDhtWej8 — Walmart (@Walmart) October 23, 2020

Stores including Manhattan locations will be participating in this change. KSNT News reached out to the Topeka Walmart locations but has not heard back at this time.