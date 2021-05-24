Wamego adds painted murals along Yellow Brick Road

WAMEGO (KSNT) — Following the Yellow Brick Road in Wamego just got a little more colorful.

Six artists across northeast Kansas are painting seven murals along the path. The art tells the story of the Wizard of Oz and it’s a new way to attract tourism to the town. People from all over the country visit Wamego’s Oz Museum, so people in town hope this adds even more excitement to the area.

“All of the artists, I think I can speak for them, have enjoyed visiting with people who have been walking down the yellow brick road while we have been painting,” Michelle Crisler, one of the artists said. “There’s just a lot of energy.”

The murals are set to be finished by the end of June and the painting outlines will also be turned into a coloring book by July 4.