WAMEGO (KSNT)– A local business owner in Wamego is helping to raise money for a family that lost two members in a car crash earlier this month.

This past weekend, 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and his 7 year-old son, Korbin, were involved in a car crash. Randy died in the initial crash while Korbin passed away on Aug. 10. Jill Tinkel, and their other son Krew, are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Renee Lucas owns Oz Tasty Treats in Wamego. She is donating half of the proceeds of cupcakes, cookies and cake sales at the bakery to the Tinkel family.

”We just want them to know that we’re here for them and we’re a community, we’re going to pull through,” Lucas said. “Whatever they need, we’re going to be there for them, and I want them to just feel loved and cared about.”

You can help the family by ordering ordering the OZ TASTY TREATS from now until next Thursday; you can also donate to their Go Fund Me.