Wamego celebrates Season of Lights, unveils new StoryWalk project

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Wamego. Families celebrated at the annual Season of Lights festival on Sunday night.

Stores downtown had free arts and crafts and holiday displays, bringing the entire community together for a night of family fun.

Community members also cut the ribbon for StoryWalk, a project by the Wamego Public Library that deconstructs children’s books and posts the pages around a trail outside the recreation center.

“We have already seen lots of kids on scooters that will scooter to the next one and take a break and stop,” Darci Hildebrand, Director of the Wamego Public Library said. “Adults have already told me how much fun they’re having with something to look at while they’re out here getting exercise.”

The book ‘Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter’ is currently on display. The library hopes to change the story every month.