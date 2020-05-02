Wamego City Commission cuts ties with local animal shelter

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — Land of Purple Paws in Wamego is dedicated to taking in stray animals and finding them forever homes, but at the end of the month, they’ll no longer have a shelter to bring them to.

For shelter manager Georgia Wilde, working at Land of Purple Paws is her dream job.

“I’ve loved every second of it,” Wilde said. “I’ve loved getting to know people in the community. I’ve loved helping the animals.”

Now, her dream job is coming to an end.

“With the budget cuts that we’re looking at, which we’ll talk about more, it would be my recommendation that we stop the contract with purple paws,” Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem said during the city commission meeting on Tuesday, April 28.

The Wamego City Commission decided to terminate its contract with the shelter effective on June 1. Their contract was originally set to expire in October.

Eichem said in a statement:

“Purple Paws is a rescue organization that, according to their Facebook page, was started in 2013. Pottawatomie County Caring Hearts used to run the City of Wamego pound and in October 2018 they declined to continue, asking the City of Wamego to contract with Purple Paws. The City of Wamego contracted with Purple Paws to run the City of Wamego pound, totally separate from their Purple Paws rescue organization. Purple Paws came to the City of Wamego in February asking for an increase in funding. The City of Wamego gives a stipend of $800 per month to Purple Paws, totaling $9,600 per year to run the City of Wamego pound, not to run their Purple Paws rescue organization. The City of Wamego was told that Purple Paws would not continue to run the shelter without an increase. Considering the budget cuts due to COVID-19, an increase or continuing the current stipend was not feasible for the City of Wamego after researching the number of pound dogs. This in no way affects Purple Paws fostering organization. They served the Wamego community through their fostering organization prior to running the pound and hopefully will continue to do that. If the City of Wamego picks up a dog inside the city limits and it does not have a City of Wamego dog tag, the dog will be taken to T. Russell Rietz. The City is not asking the community to take dogs to T. Russell Reitz. There are many ways for community members to get a dog returned to his/her owner, including posting on Facebook, which happens often and usually works well. In March 2020, three dogs were in the Wamego pound from within city limits. This week when I was at the pound, there was only one dog in the pound. The combination of the number of dogs from within City limits and the budget cuts needing to happen due to a loss of revenue in sales tax because of COVID-19 makes it not feasible for the City of Wamego to increase their stipend, or even maintain it. Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem

The decision was a devastating blow for Wilde and the rest of the staff.

“I was told I’ve got 30 days and my employees are feeling the same way,” Wilde said. “I’ve had some employees that have worked here for over a year and they were heartbroken they were like we don’t have jobs anymore and we don’t get to help the animals because we are doing meaningful work her.”

The shelter currently receives an $800 stipend per month from the city.

Susan Clasen is the Executive Director of Purple Power Animal Welfare Society (Purple PAWS), the organization that runs the shelter.

She said the amount just wasn’t cutting it anymore.

“We had lost $21,000 in 2019 just keeping this running, the management, just everything, the dogs, insurance,” Clasen said. “I mean, there’s a lot that goes into this.”

So, they asked the city for a $600 increase to the stipend.

With the city facing budget cuts as a result of the coronavirus, they weren’t able to grant that request.

Despite the decision, Wilde and Clasen are determined to continue their mission.

“It’s not done,” Clasen said. “We’re going to build. That’s always been our mission, really. This was a stepping stone to our own sanctuary.”

Clasen said they are currently looking for property to open a new shelter, so they can continue helping animals who need them.