WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego City Council is hearing from community members upset over the termination of their Police Chief.

Colleagues, family and lifelong friends addressed the City Council, voicing their support for former Police Chief Michael Baker and his character. Baker was suspended from his position on June 14, 2022. Stacie Eichem, Wamego City Manager, previously said that Baker was terminated on grounds of insubordination, an inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming of a city employee.

Baker says he has yet to see any evidence supporting these claims. Some who turned out tonight to support Baler also expressed their distaste with the way the city handled this termination.

“I’m ashamed to say I live here, with what has happened to Chief Baker,” one community member said.

Multiple speakers called for the city manager to be fired; while Eichem maintains that she cannot discuss further details about what happened. Baker told the council he’s received no backing from the city and believes due process was not followed.

”The people of this community has supported me one hundred percent, you know, and I love it,” Baker said. “I love the people, I love being the Police Chief here, and I’d love to continue to be the Police Chief here.”

Wamego city officials reiterated to 27 News that they cannot comment on any personnel matters. Baker says he doesn’t believe the city council will reinstate him as Police Chief and his next step will be to take legal action against the city.