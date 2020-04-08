Wamego custodian up for national award

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — A Wamego custodian is getting big recognition for the extra work she does to make kids happy.

Dossie Langford has worked as a custodian at West Elementary School in Wamego for more than 15 years, doing more than cleaning.

She’s taken on the job of what she calls, “the accessorizor.” This means she decorates for kids and teachers depending on the holidays or event or just shows kids how special and hardworking they are with bulletin boards and hallway decorations.

This year, her hard work is paying off. She’s up for the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year award. The award celebrates custodians who make a positive impact on their students and staff every day. Dossie said the reason she goes the extra mile is quite simple.

“The thanks you’s,” Dossie said tearfully. “The hugs…This is so hard. Because of the kids. It’s not a duty or a job. I like it. I enjoy it. I miss the kids.”

Dossie said with everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic, and in-person classes being canceled, it’s hard. For her, seeing the kids’ happiness every day was a chance to take her mind off of things as her husband is also battling stage three lung cancer. However, she knows health and safety is the top priority right now.

You have a chance to vote for Dossie to win the Custodian of the Year award by clicking here. Dossie is the only custodian from Kansas up for the award this year. Schools have a chance to win a $10,000 prize for the winning custodian, as well as a $5,000 school makeover in Cintas and Rubbermaid products.

The winners will be chosen on April 27.

