WAMEGO (KSNT) – A local delivery driver remains hospitalized after a crash over the weekend.

38-year-old Shawn Adams was injured over the weekend in a three-car collision. Two cars bumped into each other, ending up in the opposite lane.

“It was Sunday, early afternoon and my mom had given me a call and was like Shawn’s been in a serious accident, and I need you to get here,” Shawn’s sister-in-law Sarah Fillinger said. “So, I packed up my kids and we hauled in and got to the house.”

Adams was driving a postal service truck on his way back to Saint Mary’s when the crash happened. He was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, where he is still in critical condition. His family is beyond grateful for the community’s support as they wait for him to recover.

“I’ve always known that Wamego was a great community,” Fillinger said. “I’ve lived here all my life, but to have people reach out and say ‘I’m thinking and praying and that we’re here if you need us,’ is just amazing.”

His family started fundraisers and the community has certainly stepped up to help them through this difficult time. They are using the money for medical bills, travel and anything else to support Adams.

“There have been so many people that have come forward to help and it’s just amazing,” Shawn’s mother-in-law Jennifer Barnard said. “We’re very grateful.”

In the blink of an eye, Adams and his family’s life turned upside down, but thanks to the people in Wamego, community support has been one way to get through this fight.

The Adams family is holding fundraisers for Shawn as he recovers. Click HERE for details on the fundraisers.